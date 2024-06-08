Nevis Mango Festival Launches 10th Anniversary Event Itinerary

This year’s events are being held under the theme “All Things Mango”.

Director of Sales and Marketing for the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) Mr. Pheon Jones announced that the official launch will take place on Thursday, July 04 at the Nevis Botanical Gardens in Brownhill where there will be a master-class with celebrity chef Shorne Benjamin.

“This is where 12 to 15 lucky patrons will be able to participate and cook alongside him and prepare a mango-inspired dish, and that begins at 4:00 p.m.

‘We’re inviting the general public to come out and watch the master-class. Of course we’ll have music, food, drinks, and an after party.”

Friday, July 05, will be the Indian Castle Fruit Orchid Open Day from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. featuring a mango-eating contest, Mango Munch and barbeque, Kidz Mango Hunt, mango stoning challenge, Culturama 50 Parade Troupe Costume Showcase , bartending/Mixologist competition and more.

Also on July 05 will be the Pinney’s Beach Bar Crawl from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

On Saturday, July 06, persons are invited to take part in a Taste of Nevis Passport Restaurant Crawl from noon to 6:00 p.m. where participants will visit various “Mom and Pop” eateries around the island. Additionally the Four Seasons Resort will host a Mango Festival Supper Club from 7:00 to10:00 p.m.

The tenth anniversary hosting of the Nevis Mango Festival will culminate with the grand event “For the Love of Mangoes” at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on Sunday, July 07, starting at 1:00 p.m.

Mr. Jones highlighted a number of improvements intended to provide patrons with an even more enjoyable experience than last year’s highly successful event.

“We’ve listened to all of the feedback, the comments, and we’ve decided to use the entire MGR Park. We are increasing the amount of chefs from thirty to fifty, and those chefs will prepare various mango-infused samples. We’ve invited chefs from Antigua, Trinidad and of course Nevis will defend its crown. In addition we’ll have the Kids Zone, face painting, and the mango wellness corner,” he said.

He revealed a new feature to the “For the Love of Mangoes” event- a wrap-up concert that will add to the entertainment line-up at the venue.