NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 14, 2022) — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Ministry of Tourism wishes to advise the general public that regrettably, we must POSTPONE the planned COVID-19 Industry Certificate Training scheduled for this week. The training was originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 16 , 2022.

A new date and time will be communicated once available. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this postponement may cause.

All persons already registered will be automatically waitlisted for the future session.

Kindly call the Ministry of Tourism at 469–0051 for more information.