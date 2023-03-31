Nevis Mini-Olympics Set for April 5th at Athletic Stadium

- Advertisement -

The 2023 Inter-Primary Schools’ Championship (also referred to as the Nevis Mini Olympics) will be held on Wednesday, 5th April, 2023, at the Nevis Athletic Stadium beginning at 12:00p.m.

This year, the meet is officially being sponsored by the Gulf Insurance Limited and the Bank of Nevis International Limited (BONI). We are grateful to our co-title sponsors for their very generous investment in the development of athletics on Nevis.

The meet will be held under the patronage of Ms. Romancia Mills and Mr. Beonard Williams who are past athletes of the St. James’ Primary School and we will see participation from nine primary schools on Nevis.

Additionally, we will see the inclusion of the Weight Throw (Cricket Ball Throw) which will involve students of Grades 1-6. This is the first time that we will see a field event being added to the Nevis Primary Schools’ Championship.

The Ministry takes this opportunity to also announce that the 2023 Gulf Insurance Ltd. /Bank of Nevis International Inter-Primary Schools’ Championship will employ the medal count system to determine the winner. The medal count system dictates that at the end of the meet, the school with the greatest number of gold medals will be adjudged the winner. In the event of a tie in the number of gold medals, the silver medals will be considered then the bronze medals will be considered, if necessary, to determine the winner.

On Monday, 3rd April, 2023, a press briefing will be held at 10:00 a.m. to share more details on the 2023 Gulf Insurance Ltd. /Bank of Nevis International Inter-Primary Schools’ Championship.

We wish all participating schools a safe and successful competition and cordially invite the general public to turn out in their numbers to support the athletes.