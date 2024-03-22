Nevis Minister Of Agriculture Expects Agri-Expo 2024 To Be Bigger Than Ever

The 28th edition of the Department of Agriculture’s Agri-Expo takes place March 21and 22, 2024 at the Elquemedo Willett Park in Nevis, under the patronage of Mrs. Valary Ermine Hendrickson.

The theme this year is “Promoting Sustainable Agriculture for a Resilient Future”.

The Hon. Evelyn invited the general public to attend the fun-filled agricultural exposition.

“This event continues to grow tremendously year after year. Every year it gets bigger and better and every year we have more and more persons, institutions and organisations who want to be a part of this exposition.

“To those of you who will be visiting our Agri-Expo today and tomorrow I would encourage you to visit all of the booths, see what we have on offer and ensure that you patronize and patronize well. I can assure you that we have two days that will thrill you and excite you, two days you will get education from, and we invite you to indulge in what we have to offer and you will have a very memorable experience.”

Director of Agriculture Mr. Randy Elliott and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Mr. Huey Sargeant also delivered remarks at the opening ceremony. In attendance were members of the NIA Cabinet, Resident Diplomats, representatives from corporate sponsor, and contingents from Ministries of Agriculture on St. Kitts and Statia.

Over the two-day exposition, previously titled Agriculture Open Day, patrons can purchase produce, food, drinks, plants, craft, and other locally made products.