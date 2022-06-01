Nevis Ministry of Agriculture Honours Staff, Allied Agencies, Farmers, Fishers for 2021 Contributions

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 31, 2022) — A number of past and present staff members, business places and persons involved in agriculture and fisheries were recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture at an awards dinner on May 29, 2022, at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park Centre.

The event brought the curtains down on the 10th Agriculture Awareness Month which was held this year with the theme: “Fostering Economic Growth through Innovation.” The month of May was dotted with a number of activities designed to bolster the agriculture sector on Nevis.

During the event Mr. Leroy Thompson emerged as Livestock Farmer of the Year for 2021; Mr. Sais Persaud as the Crop Farmer of the Year 2021; Ms. Omel Mills was named as the Woman Farmer of the Year; Mr. Donald Daniel as Farmer with the Most Throughput at the Marketing Division for 2021; Mr. Mc Levon Tross as Greenhouse Farmer of the Year 2021; Mr. Alexis Browne as Fisher of the Year 2021; and Mr. Marco Tejeda as Fisher with the Most Throughput at the Fisheries Complex for 2021. Mr. John Parris was honoured as the Patron for the Ministry of Agriculture’s Open Day 2022. For the first time the patron will preside over agriculture activities held throughout the year.

The Hermitage was named as the hotel which conducted the most business for 2021 with the Nevis Abattoir; while the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis, was named as the hotel which conducted the most business with the Department of Agriculture’s Larinson Parry Agricultural Depot for 2021.

In the supermarket category, Best Buy was emerged the one which conducted the most business with the Larinson Parry Agricultural Depot for 2021; while the Ram’s Supermarket captured the top spot for conducting the most business with the Nevis Abattoir for 2021.

Mr. Oretius Jones was named as the Livestock Farmer with the Most Throughput at the Nevis Abattoir for 2021; and Mr. Donald Daniel emerged as the Farmer with the most Throughput at the Larinson Parry Agricultural Deport for 2021.

Recognition was also given to the Nevis Supply Office; Nevis Water Department; Public Works Department; Department of Social Services and the Nevis CraftHouse.

Meantime, the Quarantine Division was named as the Department of Agriculture’s Division of the Year, three years after it first won the title in 2018.

The department’s staff of the year were also honoured. Ms. Susan Paul of the Nevis Abattoir and Nassair Harvey as Most Improved Worker at that division; Mr. Terence Browne and Mr. Devonte Edinborough of the Veterinary/Livestock Division; Mr. Davin Smithen of the Marketing Division; Ms. Shaquimha Hanley of the Extension Division; Mr. Peter Edwards who received a Special Award; and Mr. Brandon Frederick, the Most Improved Worker at the Extension Division.

Other honourees in that category were Ms. Rhonda Sutton in the Nevis Agro-Processing Centre; Mr. Uddit Sing in the Small Farm Equipment Pool Unit; Ms. Aquleema Byrne in the Propagation Unit; Mr. Zoe Bendeito in the Disaster Management Department; and Mr. Vaughn Sturge in the Department of Marine Resources.