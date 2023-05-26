Nevis Ministry of Education Issues Statement on School Altercation

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2023) –The Ministry of Education is in possession of footage of an altercation which took place at the Charlestown Secondary School on Wednesday, 24th May, 2023. The matter is currently being investigated to ensure that we gather information from the involved parties

The Ministry of Education takes matters of this nature very seriously as this type of behaviour has no place in the school environment. As such, this matter will be thoroughly investigated and will be dealt with expeditiously.

Our goal is to foster a child friendly environment and we take this opportunity to assure the public that we will continue to strive to ensure that our schools are safe spaces for all students.