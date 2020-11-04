CHARLESTOWN. Nevis — Men on Nevis who wish to learn cooking skills are being given the opportunity to do so by the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in a cooking class labelled, “Men Can Cook.”

Mario Phillip, Gender Affairs Officer in the Department of Gender Affairs, urged interested men who meet the criteria for participation in a cooking programme to register by November 11. The event forms part of a number of activities in the month of November dubbed Men’s Month in observance of International Men’s Day on November 19.

“We’re inviting men from across Nevis. As long as you are a man you are invited to register for this cooking programme,” said Phillip. “This cooking programme is not for advanced chefs. It’s not for persons who are already cooking master meals for their families, it’s for the individual who cannot cook at all.

“I know some persons may feel intimidated, ‘oh cooking? I can’t do that!’ he said. “You are the person who needs to sign up. We want to enhance them from not being able to cook to the point where they can cook something grand for their family and their friends. That is important because the theme for Men’s Month is “Family, friends and health, making a difference in the wellbeing of men and boys. We want men to be able to, through cooking, look after the health of their families and their friends.”

The registration fee is $50 which covers the cost of equipment, ingredients and everything necessary for the cooking programme. Interested persons can sign up at the Department of Gender Affairs in the GMBC Building on Government Road or the Ministry of Gender Affairs in Charlestown.

Phillip said the programme, sponsored by Boddie’s Restaurant and Pizzeria and the Ministry of Agriculture, can accommodate five males. It will take place on Monday’s and Friday’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for five sessions.

Interested persons can also log onto the social media pages of the Gender Affairs Department to keep abreast with any programme updates.