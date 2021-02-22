CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Nevisians are being encouraged to understand the value of Nevis’ heritage by John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

“I want to encourage everyone to value the immense heritage treasure that we have here on the island of Nevis,” said Hanley. “I have travelled to many Caribbean nations, and what we have here on Nevis far exceeds what I have seen on a lot of islands. We have gotten to the point where we are doing something to preserve and showcase these sites.”

Hanley was visiting Fort Charles, one of seven heritage sites under the care of the ministry. He described upgrade work the Ministry of Tourism has been doing in the area, located on the southern outskirts of Charlestown along New River in Gingerland. He asked the public to be patient during the process.

“The Ministry of Tourism is going to upgrade the landscaping and the curb appeal of the site in the next few weeks,” explained Hanley. “Our upgrades are not only specific to Fort Charles, but also to New River. We will fence that property soon, because it is important for us to restrict access to keep animals out, and to make the area secure.

“We have had the plan in place for some time,” he said. “We look forward to completing these upgrades. So far, the Ministry of Tourism’s Heritage Team has covered much ground in the process and outlined the work already completed at Fort Charles.

“If you come and visit, there is a lovely lawn in the fort area, which is well tended to by our Jamie Parry,” said Hanley. “The area in front of the fort is being landscaped. We started off with the fort itself and will soon be working on the adjacent areas.

“Then we are also going to have a parking area to accommodate visitors and avoid vehicles being driven onto the premises.”

Hanley said the Heritage Team carried out exemplary in upgrading the heritage sites.

The Ministry of Tourism maintains Cottle Church, Bath Hotel, New River Estate, Eden Brown, Fort Charles, Fothergills Heritage Village and Saddle Hill.

“I thank the Heritage Team at the Ministry of Tourism, headed by Sylvester Meade, for their exemplary work,” said Hanley. “I have a lot of respect for Meade, who was very passionate about raising our heritage sites to another level.

“I thank the workers at other sites. Here at Fort Charles; Jamie Parry; at New River Heritage [Site] and Eden Brown; and the other workers. I want to thank each and every one of them for the tremendous work that they have done in helping to improve and upgrade our heritage sites.”