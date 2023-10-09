Nevis Named #6 Best Island In The Caribbean By Conde Nast

- Advertisement -

Nevis was recognized as the #6 Best Island in the Caribbean by Conde Nast Traveler with three of its resorts listed among the best in the Caribbean.

More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting.

Adding to this remarkable achievement, three of Nevis’ finest resorts have been listed as the Best Resorts in the Caribbean by Condé Nast Traveler. Paradise Beach Nevis was #6 on the list, Montpelier Plantation and Beach at #21 and the Four Seasons Resort Nevis at #30.

In addition, luxury travel expert Christopher Parr of the award winning luxury lifestyle travel guide PURSUITIST named Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Montpelier Plantation and Beach and Paradise Beach Nevis in his travel review of the ‘Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels in St. Kitts and Nevis.’