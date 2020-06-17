The Department of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is inviting applications from suitable candidates to join the Teaching profession on Nevis.

Each applicant should have five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects at General Proficiency Level. These subjects should include English-A and Mathematics; Social Studies, History or Geography; Integrated Science, Human and Social Biology, Agricultural Science or Pure Science.

Application packets can be collected from the Department of Education at Marion Heights. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, June 19th, 2020.