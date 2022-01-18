Dionne Baptiste

Loop

Paradise Beach Resort has been named “Best Resort Villa of the Year” in the 2021 Caribbean World Travel and Living Awards.

The luxurious resort, nestled along the western shoreline of Nevis features a collection of eight secluded villas and five beach houses.

Each villa has private pools and kitchens, ideal for small or large groups of friends and corporate retreats.

Chief Executive Officer of the Nevis Tourism Authority, said: “We are delighted to see Paradise Beach Resort recognised as the best in class in the Caribbean when it comes to villa resorts. Their luxury villas and beach houses perfectly showcase just how exquisite a trip to Nevis can be.”Nevis was also shortlisted in the “Best Wedding Island”, “Best Honeymoon Island” and “Best Golf Island” categories.

In its 27th year, the Caribbean World Travel and Living Awards celebrate the best that the Caribbean has to offer while highlighting hotels, resorts, islands and industry personnel that have exceeded expectations over the last year.