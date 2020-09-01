CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- A number of activities to commemorate Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) 2020 on September 12, will be hosted by the Health Promotion Unit (HPU) in the Ministry of Health on Nevis under the theme “Power Through Collective Action,” with the slogan #StrongerTogether2020.

Caribbean Wellness Day is celebrated annually on the second Saturday in September. It is a call-to-action for engaging the population of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member States in confronting Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), their risk factors, promoting healthy living, activities and programmes that support wellness.

“The CWD activities this year were organized taking into account COVID-19 regulations and protocols, Ms. Shevanee Nisbett, HPU Senior Health Educator told the Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre briefing at Long Point on August 31.

She outlined various virtual events taking place over the week of September 7 to 11.

“On September 7 we have ‘Mindful Monday,’ during which we are encouraging individuals to relax their mind and indulge in some mental exercise,” explained Ms. Nisbett. “Our stress tips will be posted on our social media pages.

“On the September 8, ‘Tasty Tuesday,’ we join Chef Michael as he prepares a healthy dish using the fruit and vegetable of the week.

“Then on September 9, we have ‘Water Wednesday,’ said Ms. Nisbett. “We want you to show off how much water you drink in a day. Take a picture with your water bottle and post it to our Facebook page Nevis Hpu.

“Thursday, September 10 is ‘Testing Thursday,’ during which we encourage people to go to their respective health centres and get their blood sugar and blood pressure tested, because it’s important to know your numbers,” said Ms. Nisbett.

“Other activities include the September 11 ‘Fitness Friday’ during which Nevisians are encouraged to wear sneakers to work/school. That will be followed on September 12 by the ‘Wellness Walk.’ The Wellness Walk begins at 6 a.m. from Yachtsman Grill, along the Island Main Road through Charlestown, and ending at the Villa Grounds.

“A new activity this year will be “Let Us Tip You,” said Ms. Nisbett. Every Friday in September, participating businesses will hand out cue cards with a checklist of NCD health tips, which members of the public can collect and practice.

The Health Educator encouraged the public to participate in the various Caribbean Wellness Day activities to improve their knowledge of Non-Communicable Disease prevention and mitigation.