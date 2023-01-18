Nevis: Portrait of the Late Hon. Malcolm Guishard Now Centrepiece at MGR Park’s Visitor Centre

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 17, 2023) — It was a happy moment for all who witnessed the unveiling of a portrait of the late Hon. Malcolm Earl Guishard by his wife Mrs. Yvonne Guishard, in the Visitor Centre at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational (MGR) Park on January 16, 2023, one year after the facility was officially opened.

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through the Ministry of Tourism, took the decision to pay homage to the former Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister Tourism because the park was born out of his vision and his contribution to provide a green space at Pinney’s for the people of Nevis.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, in his presentation at the unveiling ceremony explained the patron’s significance to what turned out to be a multimillion-dollar project.

“This park is an indication of vision at work. The vision was not mine. That vision was the vision of Malcolm Guishard. Malcolm Guishard would have had this idea that the people of Nevis should have a place for leisure, a place for relaxation, and when these lands were acquired many years ago, he insisted that here would be preserved for a park.

“Now, as many of you know, vision without money is sometimes just that, vision, and so it took us quite some time in order to get to a stage where we could have what have and are enjoying today, and I want to thank so much the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan),” he said.

Mr. Brantley explained that the facility has brought with it many firsts.

“This park, ladies and gentlemen, is the start of a number of firsts. Yes, today we celebrate the first anniversary but it is a start because it is the manifestation of the vision of a great Nevisian Malcolm Guishard.

“It is also his start because the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) was actually here on this venue and was the one who turned the soil to make this project possible,” he said.

The Premier used the opportunity to address the importance of the facility to the St. Kitts and Nevis tourism product, and to the quality of life it brings Nevisians.

“I am particularly delighted to hear that our friends from Tourism in St. Kitts are here because this park is an addition to what we offer in terms of our tourism product,” he said.

Mr. Brantley also thanked the team headed by the facility’s Manager Mr. Dane Sandford for maintaining its pristine condition. He became manager following his appointment on October 15, 2021. He is an environmental horticulturist of more than 20 years of experience in that field.

Meantime, Mr. John Hanley, in an overview in the park’s first year of operations, disclosed that the birthday of the park’s patron would be observed annually. However, he said the unveiling of the 4×3 foot portrait will serve as a lasting reminder to all and sundry of Mr. Guishard’s outstanding, visionary and enduring contributions to the people of Nevis he loved so dearly.

The event was part of a three-day celebration of Mr. Guishard which entailed a Fun Day for children on January 15, 2023 and a Nevis-Taiwan Exposition commemorating the 40-year friendship, collaboration and support between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, from January 16 – 17, 2023.

Among those present at the ceremony were Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General of Nevis; His Excellency Michael Lin, Ambassador at the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan); Hon. Eric Evelyn, Deputy Premier of Nevis; Hon. Spencer Brand; family of the late Hon. Malcolm Guishard; Ms. Tivanna Wharton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism in St. Kitts; and Ms. Golda Franks, Product Development Officer in the St. Kitts Tourism Authority