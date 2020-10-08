CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Nevis Postal Services will join the international community on October 9 to celebrate World Post Day.

World Post Day is being celebrated this year under the theme “More than mail.”

For the entire month of October, postal items will be on exhibition at the post office.

As part of the usual World Post Day celebrations, the post office staff will attend a service on October 11 at the Church of God of Prophecy on Craddock Road, starting at 10 a.m.

“Due to the COVID-19 protocols and regulations, the annual activities had to be curtailed,” said Mrs. Rhonda Forbes-Williams, Deputy Postmaster General. “We usually have a month of activities but due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we have scaled down our activities this year. Our usual annual awareness march, cricket match and road relay have all been cancelled.

“We would have had our Primary School Lunch Sponsorship draw on October 5, which is to assist or sponsor a child for lunch,” she said. “The names of primary schools will be placed in a draw and the wining school will be randomly selected by a customer. The winning school will select the student to receive the sponsorship of lunch.”

From October 5 to 9, staffers are hosting a 2020 Vision Radio programme, sensitising the public on different postal tips, and fielding questions from the public.

On October 9, Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Posts in the Nevis Island Administration, will make an address marking the occasion. Mrs. Forbes-Williams will read a speech from the Director General of the Universal Postal Union. The Deputy Postmaster General further informed that the post office will have a T-shirt Day on October 9, when the entire staff will wear World Postal Day T-shirts.

One of the highlights of the slate of activities will be the annual nature hike on October 17. The hike, which is open to the public, will start at 6 a.m. at the Long Point Port and end at the lighthouse.

The month’s activities will culminate on October 31 with the annual staff appreciation dinner.

“We’d like to show our appreciation to the staff for the hard work they have done during the year,” said Mrs. Forbes-Williams. During the dinner, we will be awarding the Officer and Postman of the Year, as well as take the opportunity to present the Primary School Lunch Sponsorship Award to the selected student.”