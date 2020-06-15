The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding planned power outages on June 16 and 18, 2020.

NEVLEC wishes to advise its customers in Ramsbury in the area of Percy’s Jewelry Store and the Shiloh Baptist Church, that there will be an outage on June 16th, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The interruption is to facilitate the upgrade of High Voltage poles on the main Ramsbury Road to extend those lines, and to complete remedial work in close proximity to Shiloh Baptist Church.

NEVLEC wishes to advise its customers on the Gingerland Feeder from Morning Star to White Hall via Zion and Brick Kiln, that there will be an outage on June 18th, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This interruption is to facilitate relocation and upgrade of High Voltage poles along the Island Main Road in the area of Beach Road/Pond Hill.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.