The Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, has announced Friday the date for the by-election for Constituency Nevis 5, St. Thomas’ Parish to replace the Hon. Joseph Parry, who has decided to retire from active politics effective Dec. 31, 2019.

The premier, required to fix a date for a by-election within 90 days of the resignation, said after consultation with the Prime Minister and consistent with the constitution, he had written to His Excellency the Governor General to signal the Nomination Day for candidates in the election to find a replacement representative for St. Thomas’ Nevis 5 will be Tuesday Feb. 25.

Election Day is slated for March 5, and the premier urged the people of St. Thomas’ to go out in numbers to exercise their franchise and vote for the candidate of their choice to ensure that they have effective representation in the parliament in the Nevis Island Assembly.