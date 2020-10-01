CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- The reopening of St. Kitts and Nevis borders on October 31 was acclaimed by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration, as an occurrence that is critical for the recovery of the island.

Premier Brantley was present on October 1 when Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, announced the plan to reopen the border at his October 1 press conference in St. Kitts. Hon. Brantley noted the impact the border closure has had on Nevis.

“I think the reopening of the borders is what we were waiting for, for things to turn around,” said Hon. Brantley. “Nevis is heavily dependent on tourism. The closure of our borders since mid-March has essentially meant that our tourism sector has been closed for the past six months. This has caused untold hardship to the people of Nevis. Our hotel workers, our allied services such as restaurateurs, taxi and tour operators, our fishers and farmers, and government revenue have all been severely impacted.

“The reopening of our borders is critical for the recovery of the island. I, therefore, welcome this date for reopening, and encourage our stakeholders to ready themselves so that we can restart our economy which has been decimated by this COVID pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Oral Brandy, General Manager of the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA), said following the announcement that significant infrastructural work has already been done at the Vance W. Amory International Airport on Nevis, with respect to new COVID-19 travel protocols and regulations.

He said NASPA is now looking at the construction of a health screening facility at the airport.

Brandy expressed confidence that everything would be ready to welcome travellers when the Federation’s borders reopen.