CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon Mark Brantley, Premier and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration is looking forward to the reopening on November 1 of the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis.

The Four Seasons Resort, the island’s largest hotel and one of its main employers, was forced to close its doors in March due to the border closure due to the threat of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Premier Brantley pointed out that tourism, which continues to be the mainstay of Nevis’ economy has been closed since March. This, he said, has severely impacted the livelihoods of the many Nevisians working in the industry, therefore the reopening of the Four Seasons Resort is great news for all of Nevis.

“We welcome the reopening of borders and the grand reopening of the Four Seasons Resort,” said Hon. Brantley. “It is time that we get our people back to work and our economy moving again.”

The reopening comes on the heels of an announcement by the Government of St. Kitts that the Federation’s borders will reopen to international visitors on October 31.