Nevis prepares to co-host the 2024 TDC Inter-School Championship

On February 10, a team of sporting officials from Nevis, led by Minister of Education and Sports in the NIA the Honourable Troy Liburd, participated in a consultative meeting with the SKN Athletics Local Organizing Committee for the track and field meet, along with representatives from TDC Group of Companies Limited, at the Nevis Athletics Stadium (Mondo Track).

The Hon. Liburd assured that the NIA is prepared to provide all the necessary support to ensure a successful event.

“This year is the first year that we are partly hosting the meet on Nevis. Most of the field events, the first two days, will be on St. Kitts and the final two days with the majority track events will be held right here on Nevis for the very first time.

“I think it’s a proud moment for us here on Nevis and as you can see it’s very early, we’re in February, and the team is already together planning… I came to get a briefing on where we are, what the challenges are, what we have already figured out, and all that is left to be done… and I’m hopeful that this year would be a success.”

President of SKN Athletics Mr. Delwayne Delaney led the contingent from St. Kitts. He confirmed that St. Kitts will host the meet on March 14 and 15, and Nevis will host the final two days on March 16 and 17.

He said the Association is excited for the opportunity to partner with the NIA for this important event.

“We are just about six weeks away from the Inter-School Championship and we are excited about the first time ever bringing the Championship to Nevis.

“Often times Nevis has traveled in droves to St. Kitts for the Championship and they have supported the Championship in a huge way over the years, and based on the circumstances we are now bringing the excitement to the Nevis Athletics Stadium,” he said.

Mr. Delaney expressed gratitude to the Nevis Island Administration, the Ministry of Sports, and the people of Nevis for welcoming SKN Athletics with open arms and for continuing to support the Association’s efforts. He also thanked title sponsor TDC for its partnership and commitment to the Championship throughout the years.

Also present at the planning meeting were Permanent Secretary in the NIA Ministry of Education and Sports Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Director of Sports in the NIA Mr. Jamir Claxton, General Secretary of SKN Athletics Mr. Damon Bacchus, and other stakeholders from both Nevis and St. Kitts.

Following the meeting the group paid a site visit to the Mondo Track to inspect the facility.