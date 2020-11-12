CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Sixteen Nevis students have received school supplies donated by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) Women’s Arm, as part of the group’s week of activities.

The students received the supplies during a ceremony at Riviere House on November 11.



Ms. Latoya Jones, CCM Women’s Arm president said Wednesday was designated “Touch a Child Day” and the group reached out to assist young students across the island.

“We are delighted to be in a position to sponsor two children from each of the seven public primary schools, plus the Cecele Browne Integrated School (CBIS) during our week of activities,” said Ms. Jones. “Our children hold the future of our nation in their hands, hence it is imperative that we continue to mold, reach, uplift, and make a difference in the lives of our children. This is critical to their advancement.”

Ms. Jones encouraged the students to be focused and dedicated to their academic studies.

“Remember, education is the key that unlocks many doors to success,” she said.

Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) thanked the organisation for doing its part to help the younger generation.

“I was very happy when I got the invitation to come to say thank you on behalf of the Ministry of Education and on behalf of our schools to the CCM Women’s Arm for this generous and wonderful donation,” said Hon. Liburd. “believe this donation will go a long way in assisting these young people.”

Each package contained a backpack, notebooks, pens, pencils, a geometry set, a ruler, erasers, folders, markers and a sharpener. The packages for the CBIS students also included crayons and play dough.

The students were encouraged to take care of the items and put them to use to master their school work.