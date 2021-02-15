CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Public Library is hosting a “Book Tasting” starting February 15, an activity intended to mark Black History Month.

“The “Book Tasting” is the latest of the initiatives the institution has employed to commemorate Black History Month,” said Mrs. Anatasia Parris-Morton, Chief Librarian at the Nevis Public Library.

“Over the years the Nevis Public Library has celebrated Black History Month in various ways,” she said. “We’ve had movie nights, exhibitions, and cultural presentations. This year we decided to do something a little different.

“The public can visit the library from February 15 to 20, during normal working hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Mrs. Parris-Morton. “You are asked to select a book from those that are presented on the tables that are laid out, and look at the cover of the book, read the summary at the back of the book, and then further read two- to three-pages of the book.

“After your interest is piqued, you use menus that are provided, write down as many books you like, with the books, the titles, the author, and the classification number on your menu,” she said. “Then after this week you can reserve these books on our Online Access Public Catalogue (OPAC), or you can visit the library or call to borrow these books.”

Mrs. Parris-Morton said there are several objectives behind the initiative. The staff wanted persons to become familiar with the new location on Market Street opposite the Charlestown Public Market in Charlestown; to encourage people to expand their reading taste; and for persons to become accustomed to using the OPAC.

Several categories of local, regional, and international books are available, including fiction, nonfiction, and biographies about black persons.

“For your reading pleasure, we have a few categories of books,” said Mrs. Parris-Morton. “There’s one particular book I’d like to suggest to the public. It’s about a gentleman who left Nevis many years ago who originated from Brown Hill, and he went on to New York and became the first black person in the New York Legislature.

“The general public is invited to visit us and take a little nibble and decide which books you would like to fully devour,” concluded Mrs. Parris-Morton.