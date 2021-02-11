CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Repairs on the Fisheries Complex in Charlestown, to improve safety at that facility are being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Nevis Island Administration. The project began on February 1 and is expected to be completed after five weeks.

Jevon Williams, PWD Director said that the area under repair became a safety hazard for people using the facility and had to be repaired.

“The works down there is ongoing,” said Williams. “The repair is on the concrete roof overhang, which has been deteriorating for quite some time. The steel has been exposed to constant sea blast. As a result there has been corrosion and the concrete has been cracking. It has been causing a hazard, with the possibility of the concrete chipping off and dropping.

“The work there is to update and repair the concrete overhang,” he said. “We are knocking off the old deteriorating concrete and replacing it with new concrete with new steel. This will improve patrons and workers safety that frequent the fisheries facility, especially the fisheries facility at the back.”

Williams said repair work is also being done on the facility’s generator room.

“The roof had deteriorated very badly, and the concrete roof has been completely removed and will be replaced as part of this project,” he said.