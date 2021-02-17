CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Public Works Department has started the repaving process on feeder roads connected to the roundabout next to the Delta Gas Station in Stoney Grove.

“We will have prepared the section along Pump Road from the Gas station to the Water Department for the roadway asphalt paving on Tuesday,” said Jevon Williams, Director of Public Works. “We will have already milled the road. After that we have to do the cleaning, using the road broom, which sweeps dirt and debris off the road.

“We had put down the primer by late Tuesday morning, completed laying the asphalt by early evening and the road was reopened to traffic sometime around 6 p.m.,” he said.

The road work is part of the Nevis Island Administration’s project to resurface the Island Main Road from Horsfords Building Center to the Rams Shopping Complex, and Pump Road from the roundabout to Club Trenim.

Williams said these roads had several potholes and had been a source of concern for some time. The department took the opportunity to resurface the area at this time to coincide with the training of staff to use the recently acquired Wirtgen Cold Milling W150CF milling machine.

The milling process to remove old asphalt began on the stretch of road from Horsfords Building Center on February 8, and was completed on February 11.

Williams noted there was a slight delay in the repaving process as they had to await the arrival of the road sweeper. He thanked the Department of Public Works on St. Kitts for loaning them the machine and for providing an operator.

The road crew began laying the asphalt starting from Horsfords Building Center on February 17. The Williams said barring interruptions from weather, it will be completed up to the roundabout the same evening.

He said if the weather holds, the crew will begin laying asphalt on the section of road from the roundabout to Rams Shopping Complex on February 19.

The project is scheduled to be completed on February 22, with the repaving of the immediate area around the roundabout.

Williams apologised to road users for the inconvenience of having traffic on those roads re-routed during several days.

“I know it has been inconvenient for drivers who use these roads to go about their daily routine to be diverted to different routes; however we are hoping to wrap up the work shortly,” concluded Williams. “I am sure the general public will appreciate having nice smooth roads to drive on in that area come next week.”