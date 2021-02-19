CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration and the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) has announced COVID-19 sensitization sessions for select persons in the tourism industry.

“Are you employed within one of the tourism sectors listed below and was unable to attend any of the COVID-19 Sensitization sessions in 2020? Let us know by using the link below to register,” says the announcement. “Please note that we do not yet have a date for the next session but we will let you know when we do.”

1. Hotel, guest house and villa employees

2. Transportation (Taxi Operators, Catamarans, Water Activities, Water taxi operators)

3. Tourism retail outlets/Attractions/Tour Operators (land based) / DMC / Meetings and Events

4. Allied Agencies

5. Entertainers

https://forms.gle/SgHu6oyqvNgosWKn8

“If you are unable to access the link, please call the Ministry of Tourism (469-5521 Ext.6441) or the Nevis Tourism Authority (469-7550/1042) for assistance.”