By Monique Washington

Hours after positive COVID 19 case15 in Nevis had fully recovered the island recorded its 16th positive case of COVID-19.

According a to a press release from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday on June 29, Nevis recorded an additional case with no travel history was diagnosed.

“The newly diagnosed case is stable and in isolation. The contact tracing process has started and will determine the source of infection.”

More to this story as it becomes available