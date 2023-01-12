Nevis Records Federation’s First Homicide of 2023

By Devonne Cornelius

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded its first homicide for 2023 following a shooting incident in Bath Village, Nevis, sometime after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.

According to the police, two males were shot and taken to Alexandra Hospital. One of them has succumbed to his injuries.

Videos making the rounds on social media show evidence of the crime, with one of the victims lying on the ground with what appear to be gunshot wounds on his body and blood splattered around him.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.