Nevis Reformation Party Wants Island To Get Fair Share of CBI Revenues

The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) stands with the people of Nevis on the matter of fair share of proceeds from the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Programme and will continue to agitate for our share of revenues.

Political Leader of the NRP Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge recently made clear the NRP’s position on the matter but took the Premier of Nevis to task for failing to effectively negotiate for Nevis’ share of the proceeds from the Programme.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge while speaking on “Your Voice with the NRP” on VON Radio and “Your View” on WINN FM last week, challenged the Premier on promises he made to the people of Nevis that he would ensure Nevis receives a fair share of this national programme after they give his party one additional seat in the National Assembly.

Notwithstanding that the Charlestown Accord was agreed to in 2014, the Premier of Nevis campaigned vociferously in the December 2017 Nevis Island Assembly Elections and again in the June 2020 Federal Elections that he would deliver Nevis’ fair share if elected.

The people of Nevis should be aware of the irrefutable fact that the Premier sits in the Federal Cabinet and approves federal allocations that include revenues from the CBI Programme to the Nevis Island Administration that is less than Nevis’ fair share. With three representatives from CCM in the Federal Cabinet and PAM’s four representatives, that form the Cabinet majority, why didn’t the Premier use that as leverage to ensure the Federal Budget is not approved unless it allocates Nevis’ equitable share of the CBI revenues?

Budgets for the Nevis Island Administration since 2017 have included the anticipated revenues from the CBI Programme. Why didn’t the Premier, prior to preparing and approving the NIA budget, negotiate with the Prime Minister or with the Federal Cabinet to agree on an amount for Nevis’ equitable share?

Dr. Daniel-Hodge said “I cannot comprehend the rationale that the Premier uses to approve the NIA budget, approve the Federal budget then step onto a PAM platform to complain that Nevis is not getting its equitable share. The Premier needs to understand that he should collaborate and negotiate, not divide and frustrate.”

Dr. Daniel-Hodge is convinced that the Premier’s sudden renewed interest in equitable share is once again for his political advancement and not for the benefit of the people of Nevis.

It must be clear to us now that the Charlestown Accord was penned by the Premier primarily for political expediency and unfortunately, he has not been able to deliver the benefits for the people of Nevis.