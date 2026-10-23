Nevis road naming project completes first phase

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by Vernan George

The first phase of Nevis’ Road Naming and Boundary Delineation Project has been completed, with residents and visitors now able to begin using the officially assigned street names across the island.

The update was delivered by Minister Spencer Brand during the Nevis Island Assembly on October 6, 2026, as part of his ministerial address. He said the Physical Planning Department had successfully completed the initial phase following two years of information gathering, public consultations and internal assessments.

“After two years of information gathering, public consultation, which include three town hall meetings and much internal assessments, I am happy to report that the Nevis Road Naming Project and Boundary Delineation initiative is practically completed,” he said.

The minister explained that all major aspects of the first phase had been completed, allowing the new road names to be used throughout Nevis with immediate effect.

“I believe that I can stand in this Honourable House today and say, all aspects of the first phase of the delineation initiative are practically completed,” he said, adding that residents and visitors could begin using the assigned names as of October 6.

However, he noted that additional work remains before the entire initiative can be considered complete. The second phase will involve installing road signs throughout the island, a process he hopes will be carried out over the next one to two years.

“The work is not fully completed. There is the second phase, which includes the erection of these road signs, and I’m hoping that over the next year or two, that we will be able to see the erection of all of these road signs throughout Nevis,” he said.

The project is intended to establish a more organised system of road names and clearly defined boundaries across Nevis, helping residents and visitors identify locations more easily.

The minister also expressed appreciation to the staff of the Physical Planning Department for their work over the past two years in advancing the initiative.

“I want to use this opportunity certainly to thank the hardworking staff there at our Physical Planning Department for the work that they have done over the last two years,” he said.

With the first phase completed, attention will now turn to the installation of road signs as the island moves towards the full implementation of the project.