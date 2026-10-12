Nevis Ships 13 Metric Tons of Recyclables to Dominican Republic

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Charlestown, Nevis (October 12, 2026)

The Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority has shipped approximately 13 metric tons of recyclable materials to the Dominican Republic, marking the fourth such shipment from Nevis and the 11th recycling container exported across St. Kitts and Nevis.

The shipment, which took place on October 8, included 21 large bales and 67 small bales of polyethylene terephthalate plastic bottles, three bales of metal cans and five bales of aluminum cans.

The latest export represents continued efforts to divert recyclable materials from the landfill and promote more sustainable waste management practices across the island.

The initiative also highlights the contribution of community participation and collaboration to the recycling programme, as residents and other stakeholders work to reduce waste and improve environmental sustainability.

Among those present for the occasion were His Excellency Edward Ling-Wen Tao, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and Hon. Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration. Both shared words of encouragement and recognised the continued efforts of those involved in advancing recycling.

The shipment marks another step in the ongoing effort to give recyclable materials a second life, reduce pressure on landfill capacity and support a cleaner environment in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Source: Let’s Recycle in St. Kitts and Nevis.