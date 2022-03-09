NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – Zyte Bodley, Valedictorian of the Nevis Sixth Form College Graduating Class of 2021 urged his fellow graduands to always prioritise and give of their best to whatever they decide to do in life.



The 2021 valedictorian’s encouragement to the other 53 graduands came while delivering the valedictory address at the graduation ceremony at the Nevis Cultural Village on March 02, 2022.

“As we all continue our journey in life, some of us by furthering our education and others by entering the field of work, I would like to provide a piece of advice and a quote which I hold dear.

“The advice is to develop a habit of prioritising and doing everything you decide to do to the best of your ability…The quote is one from General Colin Powell, who was an American politician. It states ‘There is no secret to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure,’” he said.

The valedictorian who described himself as a man of few words noted that he was elated when he was notified by the school principal.

“No one word could describe my emotions. I felt anxious, ecstatic, and confused all at the same time. I was mainly confused since it never occurred to me that my dedication would allow me to soar this high.

“Before the email I literally did not know what the requirements for being a valedictorian were. However, after this confusion dissipated and I received the news that graduation would be held in person, my original excitement had doubled. All because this meant that I would be able to see my friends while getting a first-hand experience of this achievement,” he said.

Mr. Bodley who hails from St. Lucia found himself in Nevis after his mother planned to relocate to the island temporarily because of a job opportunity. In describing his journey which began in 2019 in a strange country, he said he thought it best to complete his college years with her after several failed attempts to remain in his homeland and the life he knew there.

Once in Nevis he planned to keep to himself and to focus on his studies. He admitted that his strategy was not completely successful as he quickly gave in to the warm nature of Nevisians. He got close to a few persons who to this day are his friends.

He managed to remain focused in the end with his main objective to make his parents proud, and with the understanding nature of his friends he succeeded.

Mr. Bodley thanked his family, teachers and others who supported him throughout his years at sixth form.

“Let me begin by thanking everyone who assisted me in achieving this award for valedictorian of our class: my mother, Shermaine Bodley who is here today, as well as my father Semler Bodley and my sister Sukima Bodley who were unable to be here in person.

“My gratitude also goes out to our teachers, and even my friends, who understood that I could not go out often because I had to focus on my studies. And most importantly, I would like to thank God as nothing is possible without him,” he said.