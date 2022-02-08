A group of civic-minded persons of the St. James Parish on Nevis has donated equipment to the St. James Primary School during a brief handing over ceremony at the school’s library on February 04, 2022.

During a short but significant event, six bean bags were presented to the school’s deputy principal Ms. Chrislin Jeffers by the Butlers Enhancement and Improvement Association through its secretary Ms. Regan Jeffers to enhance the student’s learning experience.

“The St. James Primary School as you know, is not only a part of the community but is the main institution of the delivery of primary education and training. As such the association strongly believes that we need to continue to contribute and give back to the educational and academic needs of the St. James Primary students…

The six bean bag chairs… creates a much more comfortable and user-friendly learning environment for the students when they are using the library,” she said.

Ms. Jeffers assured that moving forward there would be other donations to improve and enhance the school in keeping with one of its goals.

She said when the 40-member association was established in 2021, as a non-profit organisation, its main goal was to give back to their community in all areas of life including education.

In response to the gift, the deputy principal thanked the association for the kind gesture on behalf of the school’s principal, staff and students.

“[We] would like to extend gratitude to the Butlers Enhancement and Improvement Association for this generous donation of bean bags to our school’s library.

“The students are excited to use them, and we can assure you they will be put to good use. We commend your efforts and again say a hearty thank you for your contribution,” she said.