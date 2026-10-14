Nevis Strengthens Agricultural Resilience with 200 Coconut Trees for Farmers

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Charlestown, Nevis (October 14, 2026)

Twelve farmers on Nevis have received 200 Malaysian Dwarf coconut trees from the Department of Agriculture as part of efforts to strengthen agricultural resilience and support local food production.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Nevis, the distribution took place on Tuesday, October 13, at the Prospect Experimental Station, with the trees donated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as part of the department’s activities leading up to World Food Day 2026.

Valued at approximately EC$15,000, the trees belong to a variety known for its tolerance to lethal yellowing disease and drought conditions. These characteristics make the Malaysian Dwarf coconut particularly suitable for Nevis’ climate and could help farmers establish more resilient coconut crops.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, local farmer Ryan Khadou expressed appreciation to the Department of Agriculture for the initiative, describing it as a wonderful opportunity for farmers.

Khadou shared that he had been hoping to obtain disease-resistant coconut trees for some time but found their cost prohibitive. He welcomed the distribution, noting that planting the trees could benefit not only the farmers receiving them but also the wider island for generations to come.

The initiative forms part of the department’s activities in observance of World Food Day, which will be celebrated on Friday, October 16, under the theme “Innovate Today, Nourish Tomorrow.”