CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) says all schools on Nevis reopened in September into an era of COVID-19 and from all reports it has been a successful response.

Hon. Liburd was at the time delivering a report on the status of the education system on Nevis at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly.

“Our schools were able to restart and from all of the reports that we have from each and every school it has been mostly smooth,” said Liburd. “It has not been without its up and downs but we are thankful that we are able to keep our students in school physically when so many other territories are not able to do that.

“In our primary schools the students are back at school all day, that’s from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Our day care centres and our preschools are back in operation and we are very thankful for that. In terms of high schools, the public high schools on Nevis are both in operation and are operating on a shift system.”

Liburd noted that the Ministry of Education and the Nevis Island Administration made major changes at schools in keeping with the COVD-19 protocols.

“We have put a lot of protocols in place including the wearing of masks; the sanitization of students; hand sanitizer when they come in the morning; and procuring furniture to accommodate social distancing rules,” said Liburd. “The government had to open a second segment of the Charlestown Preschool because we had a large number of students to accommodate.

“We have implemented a shift system,” explained Liburd. “Some students come in the morning and some in the afternoon. That does not mean the students are not getting a learning and teaching experience while they are not in school they are doing online classes. We have had to do that for the social distancing because of the space in the schools.”

Liburd indicated that government-owned secondary schools have full-time sanitizing workers employed by the NIA employed to increase the level of health safety.

“We have implemented a strict sanitising protocol in which the classrooms are cleaned before the next shift starts,” explained Liburd. “When the morning shift moves out, we clean the classrooms before the afternoon shift comes in.

“That means that the government has had to employ full-time cleaners at all of the government schools,” he said.

Sanitization of the school buses has also been upgraded, and bus attendants have been hired.

“For students who travel on the school buses, we have employed bus attendants to be on each bus…they sanitise the buses before students come on and after they leave to accommodate the next shift.”

Liburd used the opportunity to announce that the NIA has taken steps to address the restrictions created by social distancing as directed by the COVID-19 protocols, with regards to the school buses and the number of students who could travel on the buses at any given time.

“Through a partnership with a private entity, we have also procured four additional school buses, two of which should be on island before the end of the year,” said Liburd.

“Hopefully when the new school term starts in January, we will have the services of two additional school buses,” concluded Liburd. “Sometime in the not-too-distant future we are going to have the services of an additional two school buses.”