NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 02, 2021) – – The island of Nevis will go into full 24-hour lock down for one week starting Saturday, July 03 until Monday, July 12, 2021.

Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, made the announcement during a national address on July 02, 2021. He said the enhanced restriction became necessary as case #16 on Nevis works in an environment with extremely vulnerable persons and contact tracing has already resulted in an additional positive case of COVID-19 being recorded on July 01.

“Given the risks associated with case 16 and the ongoing contact tracing on Nevis which has already led to case 17, I have been in close contact with the Premier of Nevis [Hon. Mark Brantley]. We have agreed that in an effort to save lives and avoid any further escalation of the situation on Nevis, the island of Nevis should as of Saturday, July 03 at 6:01 p.m. be under the same regime of restrictions as currently in place on St. Kitts…

“The period of the enhanced restrictions on Nevis will run until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 in the first instance,” he said.

During the 24-hour lockdown period all businesses and government offices and agencies shall close and a Shelter in Place Order will be imposed. This means that persons shall remain confined to their place of residence, inclusive of their yard space, with the exception of essential workers who are required to report to work.

There will be limited movement for limited operation of essential businesses including supermarkets and pharmacies from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 08 and Friday, July 09 and return to full 24-hour lockdown on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday July 11.

During this period special arrangements will be made to accommodate persons traveling overseas, students currently sitting overseas examinations, essential workers, and those with medical and other emergencies.

Prime Minister Harris said the necessary Statutory Rules and Orders (SR&O) will be published to reflect the enhanced restrictions as it relates to Nevis.