Nevis to Observe Remembrance Day 2022 November 13

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 07, 2022) — The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry regarding the observance of Remembrance Day 2022.

The general public is advised that Sunday, November 13, 2022, will be observed as a National Day of Remembrance for those members of the armed forces who lost their lives in the wars of 1914 – 1918 and 1939 -1945.

The annual service commemorating Remembrance Day will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. at the War Memorial in Charlestown.

The service will commence with a two-minute period of silence signalled by the firing of a gun at 8:00 a.m.

All persons, whether attending the service or not, are asked to observe this moment by keeping the silence, which includes the halting of all vehicular traffic.

The Nevis Island Administration appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all.