Nevis to Participate in National Day of Prayer, February 28

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 22, 2023) — The Nevis Evangelical Association will join will join hands with the Federal Ministry of Ecclesiastical and Faith-based Affairs for a National Day of Prayer planned for Tuesday February 28, 2023.

Rev. Ron Daniel, Chairman of the Nevis Evangelical Association says the event, a new initiative by the ministry, will feature a series of prayer themed activities throughout St. Kitts and Nevis. Speaking with the Department of Information on February 22, 2023, he explained what the association has planned for that day on Nevis.

“This is a new initiative by the ministry, the first of its kind ever happening on the Federation and the whole point is in St. Kitts and in Nevis there will be prayer happening throughout the day.

“Now in the Nevis end, what we will be doing is that we will be having five different events… We will be having about 13 different pastors doing prayers and these will be aired from 6 to 6 on all radio stations in Nevis as well as NTv. Additionally, in the morning we will be going to 14 different schools on the island, that is all the primary schools, the Cecele Browne Integrated [School] and the three high schools and we will be praying for our children.

“We have a time of prayer at the Bath Road New Testament Church and all churches, all people will be invited to that. From 11 to 1 we will have corporate prayer from different aspects of our country. It’s a packed day, and then from 3 to 5 we will have what we call Prayer in the Square. We will be having people praying in Memorial Square in Charlestown as well as a prayer walk that would start from the Ignite Church on Old Hospital Road, into the Square and culminate with the prayer in the Square.

“Then in the evening at 7 p.m., we have a joint service and worship where we will be inviting the general public again to the Bath Road New Testament Church. That would be at 7 o’clock. We expect to have all the leaders of the different political parties there joining us as we pray for our nation,” the Chairman of the Nevis Evangelical Association said.

In addition, Rev. Daniel noted that the Bath Road New Testament Church, the hub for prayer on National Day of Prayer, will be opened from 5 a.m. to facilitate anyone wishing to pray. However, persons can pray at their respective churches or homes if they cannot get to the church at Bath Village.

Rev. Daniel stated that the whole idea is about encouraging prayer.

“The whole idea is to encourage us to remember the importance of God in our land and the fact that we absolutely need God to be able to live to survive, to be able to breath, and so that’s really what we are doing. Again, this is open to all churches irrespective of the denomination and so we hope to have as many as 10 churches represented on next Tuesday,” he said.