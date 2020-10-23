CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- Plans of a phased reopening of Nevis to international travellers has been announced by The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), starting October 31.

Visitors must observe strict entry requirement protocols, designed by the twin-island Federation to protect the health and safety of citizens, residents and guests.

International travellers coming from the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Africa, South America, and everyone travelling from outside of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states, must complete the Entry Form on the federal website (www.covid19.gov.kn); submit a negative PCR test completed within 72-hours of travel from an accredited laboratory; undergo a health screening at the airport; and download the St. Kitts and Nevis COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (to be used for the first 14 days or less of travel).

During their first week on island, visitors are required to vacation in place at their hotel property, where they may interact with other guests and participate in hotel activities. Those staying longer will be required to undergo a PCR-test at their expense on day 7 of their visit. Once the traveller tests negative on day 7, they are allowed to book select excursions through the hotel’s tour desk.

Visitors staying longer will be required to undergo a second PCR-test on day 14, at their expense; if they test negative, the traveller will be allowed to freely explore the island and mingle with the local population.

“We are looking forward to extending a warm Nevisian welcome to our international visitors,” said Jadine Yarde, Nevis Tourism Authority CEO. “We are excited that we now have a confirmed date and will shortly be reopening.

“We have made extensive preparations to ensure that our guests are protected while enjoying our superior Nevis vacation experiences,” she said. “Our stakeholders are protected while delivering the exceptional service and hospitality that we are known for.”

The Four Seasons Resort, Nevis and the Oualie Beach Resort are the approved hotels for international travellers during the first phase of the reopening.

With the start of both American Airlines service from Miami, and British Airways service from London Gatwick into St. Kitts (SKB) on November 7th, visitors will have easy access to Nevis, via a 10-minute water taxi ride from St. Kitts.

Cape Air is expected to resume service from San Juan directly into Nevis’ Vance W. Amory International Airport (NEV) on November 20.

In preparation for the reopening, stakeholders in every sector of the industry have been trained in health and safety protocols by the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) and the Nevis Ministry of Health, just one component of a multi-faceted Health Campaign currently underway.

Stakeholders who have completed the training, and businesses which have been inspected and meet the “Travel Approved” criteria, receive their “Travel Approved” Seal, which identifies them as having undergone the mandatory training to meet the minimum health and safety COVID-19 standards.

A series of entertaining and educational jingles, public service announcements and billboards remind residents and visitors to follow the basic health and safety protocols of frequent hand washing and or sanitizing, physical distancing and mask wearing.

Masks are required when a visitor is outside their hotel room. Specially-branded Nevis Naturally face masks created by the NTA, will be available at the ports on island.

For travel and tourism information on Nevis please visit the Nevis Tourism Authority website at www.nevisisland.com; and follow us on Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally), YouTube (nevisnaturally) and Twitter (@Nevisnaturally).