The Nevis Tourism Authority, (NTA) joins the wider tourism fraternity in mourning the passing of noted hotelier, Dr. Adly Fahmy Abdel Meguid, owner and chairman of the board of the Mount Nevis Hotel, who passed away at the age of 92. Egyptian by birth, he was affectionately called “Doc”.

The Nevis Tourism Authority offers heartfelt condolences to his family and to the staff at Mount Nevis Hotel in speaking with the St. Kitts Nevis Observer on June 25, 2021.

In wishing his immediate family and the wider tourism fraternity strength and comfort as they mourn his passing, the NTA’s CEO, Jadine Yarde said, “Let’s honor Dr. Meguid for pioneering Nevis’ tourism industry by working to build on his legacy in the years ahead”.

For many years, the NTA has had the privilege of working with the legendary hotelier. He retired from the Nations (UN), where he served as an economist for 25 years, and he consulted with the government of St. Kitts.

During that period, the NTA says he fell in love with the hospitality industry and with Nevis, and broke ground for the construction of the Mount Nevis Hotel in Shaws Road, New Castle in 1987. The hotel was completed in 1989, and at the time was considered the first modern hotel on the island.

Doc, the Authority noted was a leader with a passion for service excellence, and he will be remembered for his approach to building a tourism product, advocating that the guest is of paramount importance.

He challenged his staff to always, “place yourself in the shoes of the guest from arrival to departure”, in so doing they would deliver an unparalleled guest experience to inspire return visits.