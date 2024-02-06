Nevis Tourism stakeholders welcome hundreds of cruise passengers from the Spirit of Adventure

The Spirit of Adventure, with a capacity of 999 passengers and 530 crewmembers, is one of the largest ships to make Nevis a port of call.

Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Premier Mark Brantley said the ship’s visit is testament to the fervent efforts of the government with respect to Nevis’ tourism industry.

“Our efforts in tourism continue to bear fruit and we are seeing increased numbers of visitors to our shores. I implore our people to continue to give their best service and to position themselves so they can benefit from the economic opportunities that this presents. We are growing Nevis together,” he told the Department of Information on February 05.

Nevis enjoys a niche cruise industry, catering to smaller, high-end cruise lines.

During the robust 2023-2024 cruise season, Nevis is expected to have 52 cruise calls bringing some 18,000 visitors to the island. Among the cruise ships returning to the island on multiple calls are the Club Med 2, Sea Dream 1 and 2, Star Flyer, Windsurf, and Sea Cloud 2.

In addition the Emerald Azzurra, with a capacity of 100 passengers and 76 crew, is scheduled to make an inaugural call to Nevis on February 27.

With its laid back and friendly island charm, Nevis offers visitors a wide variety of authentic experiences, from tours through the vervant landscape, visiting the historic Bath Hotel and Bath Hot Springs Stream or the Alexander Hamilton Museum, indulging in refreshing cocktails at one of the many bars on the famous Pinney’s Beach Strip, or taking a swim and lounging along the Oualie Beach, or enjoying a variety of water sports.