CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The following is an announcement from the Traffic Department in the St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Nevis Division, regarding a change in traffic flow in parts of Lower Stoney Grove.

The motoring public is asked to take note that effective Monday September 14, the stretch of road that leads from Pump Road, in the vicinity of the Dyer’s residence going East to West towards the Claxton’s residence, traffic will now flow one way only.

That stretch of road that leads from the Claxton’s residence going West to East towards the Esdaille residence, the traffic will now flow in an easterly direction only and exit unto Pump Road.

Signs will be erected to guide the motoring public.

Drivers are asked to be guided accordingly.