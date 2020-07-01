Ms. Natasha Jeffers, a young single mother on Nevis, was the first of 10 single mothers to receive a food voucher gift from a group of private truckers and heavy equipment operators contracted by the Public Works Department (PWD).

On June 29, 2020, Ms. Jeffers was presented with a $300 food voucher by Mr. Duncan Mills, the group’s representative. He expressed hope that the gift would help to alleviate hardships her family is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am here on behalf of the heavy equipment and truckers to donate in this difficult time, and I definitely know that this thing really should go a long, long, long way.

“I mean this pandemic has really affected everyone for the truckers and the heavy equipment [operators] to come together to make this donation… Natasha I want to present this donation to you. It’s not a lot but I know it will go a long way and it would help you to make your family a lot better,” he said.

Meantime, Mr. Raoul Pemberton, Director of the PWD, who was present at the handing over ceremony noted that after considering the different groups they could assist, it was determined that the donations would be given to single and teen mothers.

He noted that the group of donors wanted the gift to be impactful and at the same time support small business owners.

“We also agreed that we want the impact of this donation to be far-reaching, so we decided we are going to partner with the small business owners within the different communities. The persons that we are assisting, we hope that this donation would really improve their lives,” he said.

Also present were Mr. Kester Webbe, Field Supervisor at the PWD whose idea it was to assist persons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; and Mr. Rickardo Gittens, Equipment Dispatcher at the PWD, who was instrumental in organizing the collection of donations.