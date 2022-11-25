Local Election: Nevis Votes on December 12

- Advertisement -

Nevis will vote for a new local government on December 12, 202,2 after Premier Mark Brantley announced elections earlier this evening.

He announced nomination day as December 5 followed by elections one week after.

Brantley’s Concerned Citizens Movement will likely face a battle against the Nevis Reformation Party led by Dr. Janice Daniel Hodge and features four women in the five seats.

This election will be held almost five years to the day of the 2017 elections that saw the CCM earn a second consecutive term in office on December 17, 2017.