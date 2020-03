The Nevis Water Department advised of a scheduled interruption in the water supply scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 in Jessups, Garricks Pasture, lower Barnes Ghaut road, and Paradise Estate to facilitate the repairs of water mains.

The Nevis Water Department would like to apologise for the inconvenience these activities will cause.

The Nevis Water Department also reminds the public to be vigilant and closely monitor their water use and practise all measures of water conservation.