The Nevis Water Department announced a scheduled interruption to the water supply in lower Craddock Road, from the Church of God of Prophecy to the intersection on the island main road Saturday.

This includes the areas northwards of St. Paul’s Anglican Church to the former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Pinney’s.

Motorists travelling into Charlestown via the island main road in the vicinity of the St. Paul’s Anglican Church and through lower Craddock Road are asked to be guided accordingly.

The interruptions will commence at 7 a.m. on Saturday, with the water supply and the normal flow of traffic expected to be reinstated by 2 p.m.

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for the inconvenience these activities will cause.