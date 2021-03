CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — As of Tuesday March, 16, the Nevis Water Department will serve the public from its new location at the Edith L. Solomon Building on the Island Main Road, in Charlestown formally occupied by Digicel.

The public is asked to note that the department will be closed on Friday March, 12 from 1:00 p.m. and Monday, March 15, to facilitate moving to the new location.

Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, March 16. For any emergencies please call: (869) 665-9061 or (869) 765-5319.