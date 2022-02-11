NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 11, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department (NWD) regarding its disconnection schedule for 2022.

The Nevis Water Department (NWD) will be commencing its island-wide disconnection programme for 2022. Disconnections will take place in March, June, September and December.

Customers in arrears over three (3) months are kindly asked to visit the NWD to make payments on accounts.

NWD is aware that some customers are experiencing financial hardship. Should you fall into this criteria, kindly apply for our Payment Arrangement Plan at our Customer Service Department.

We look forward to your kind co-operation and understanding during this time.