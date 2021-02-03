CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Water Department staff has to be prepared to adapt to an ever-changing environment, according to Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water in the Nevis Island Administration.

The minister addressed to the Nevis Water Department Staff Retreat 2021. The one-day event was hosted at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre on February 2 with the theme “Challenging yourself in a changing working environment.”

Among those present at the event were Deputy Premier of Nevis, Hon. Alexis Jeffers; and Senior Minister Hon. Eric Evelyn, elected Federal Minister of Environment and Cooperatives, Hon. Eric Evelyn.

“It is important to bear in mind that water is connected to all sectors of our economy, so any changes in one sector can result in change in the working environment of the Nevis Water Department,” said Hon. Brand. “Policy changes by the Nevis Island Administration will affect the working environment. You should always have the mind-set that changes will occur and that the process of change will be dynamic and fluid. Therefore, you should challenge yourself to adapt in a fast-changing environment.”

The retreat, a first in the department’s 37 years of operation was organised to give staff a better understanding of the department and its function and its role in Nevis; to sharpen skills to better serve the community; to meet and greet each other, and to discuss plans for 2021.

Brands recommend a number of ways in which the staff could challenge themselves, including the continuation of capacity building.

“I recommend that you continue to build capacity within the water department parallel with encouraging public participation and stewardship of our limited water resources,” said Brand. “Timely information and bulletins should always be provided to customers, and they must continue to be educated on changes within the water sector.

“I hope that in 2021 we will see more of this happening using social media, the radio and television to get messages and information to the general public,” he said.

The minister said he is confident the staff can challenge themselves by collecting and collating data which will help to make better decisions, and inform policy-makers about which direction they should take the Nevis water sector.

“This has to become a habit and should be deliberately practised by all stakeholders in the department,” said Brand. He encouraged the staff to improve teamwork in executing their duties this year. He said teamwork involves among other things, good communication skills, trust, respect, pooling of human capacity and sharing of ideas to achieve the department’s goals and objectives.

Brand reminded the management and staff that in the absence of teamwork in a changing environment they would be setting themselves up to fail.

“You have practiced teamwork in the recent past when you successfully implemented the Caribbean Development Bank Water Supply Enhancement Project as the contractor; when you installed and commissioned the Hamilton water well and installation of the Water Filtration system.

“I have no doubt of your capability,” said Brand. “I have every confidence in your collective abilities to continue to achieve great things together.”