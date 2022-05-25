Nevis Water Dept. Issues Advisory for Water Rationing  

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department regarding water rationing schedule effective May 25, 2022.

The Nevis Water Department is kindly asking customers on the island to practice water conservation methods as we are experiencing water supply issues due to prolonged dry spell.

As of today, May 25, 2022, the water supply will be turned off from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily until further notice. The following areas to be affected are:

Maddens

Butlers

Brick Kiln

Potworks

Barnaby

Liburd Hill

Camps

Fountain

Mt. Lily

Nisbett Settlement

Newcastle

Shaws Road

Lower Westbury

Upper and Lower Jones Estate to Oualie

Cades Bay

Clifton Estate

Colquohoun Estate

Hickmans

Zion

Upper and Lower Webbes Estate

New River

Hanley’s Road

Rices Village

Victoria Road

Prospect

Low Ground

Cherry Garden

Malcolm Hill

Prospect Palms Development

Upper Farms

Upper Stoney Grove

Persons are also urged to continue exercising all water conservation methods including recycled water for lawns, monitoring domestic water use in your homes – baths, brushing teeth, washing of dishes, clothes and the washing of vehicles.