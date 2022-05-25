Nevis Water Dept. Issues Advisory for Water Rationing  

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department regarding water rationing schedule effective May 25, 2022.
The Nevis Water Department is kindly asking customers on the island to practice water conservation methods as we are experiencing water supply issues due to prolonged dry spell.
As of today, May 25, 2022, the water supply will be turned off from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily until further notice. The following areas to be affected are:
Maddens
Butlers
Brick Kiln
Potworks
Barnaby
Liburd Hill
Camps
Fountain
Mt. Lily
Nisbett Settlement
Newcastle
Shaws Road
Lower Westbury
Upper and Lower Jones Estate to Oualie
Cades Bay
Clifton Estate
Colquohoun Estate
Hickmans
Zion
Upper and Lower Webbes Estate
New River
Hanley’s Road
Rices Village
Victoria Road
Prospect
Low Ground
Cherry Garden
Malcolm Hill
Prospect Palms Development
Upper Farms
Upper Stoney Grove
Persons are also urged to continue exercising all water conservation methods including recycled water for lawns, monitoring domestic water use in your homes – baths, brushing teeth, washing of dishes, clothes and the