CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — A revised disconnection schedule has been issued by the Nevis Water Department in the Nevis Island Administration.

The Nevis Water Department wishes to advise all its valued customers that disconnections would be conducted throughout the island of Nevis beginning March 1.

Customers who are in arrears for more than 90 days are encouraged to settle their outstanding amounts on their water bills on or before the above mentioned date.

We look forward to your kind co-operation and understanding during this time.

Sorry for any inconvenience caused.