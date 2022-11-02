Nevis: Water Disruption Wednesday in St James

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 01, 2022) — The Nevis Water Department wishes to advise the g eneral p ublic of a n interruption in the water supply slated for Wednesday, November 02 , 2022 , between the hours 9:00 a . m. and 2:00 p . m. in the St. James’ Parish.

The areas to be affected by the interruption are Fountain Village, Shaws Road and Mount Lily. Neighbouring areas may also be affected.

The Nevis Water Department would like to apologise for any inconvenience this interruption may cause to our consumers.